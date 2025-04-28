Is Trump Serious About a 3rd Term? Here’s What He Told The Atlantic

Is President Trump just trolling his detractors with his ‘Trump 2028’ hats? It looks like that might be the case, based on what he told The Atlantic about a possible third term in an interview out Monday.

The president said “it would be a big shattering” if he were to run again and win in 2028. “Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter,” he noted.

But he then added, “It’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do.”

That much is true, with the 22nd Amendment stating “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.” The amendment was ratified in 1951, seven years after Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president for the fourth and final time.

But that has not stopped President Trump and his team from putting the idea out there that he could run again — a move that has riled up his haters as of late. Last week, the president’s website started selling red ‘Trump 2028’ hats for $50.

“The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat,” the merchandise blurb says on the website.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said the hats were “flying off shelves” last Friday, a day after they went on sale, without offering specifics on how many have been sold.

President Trump has been slick with his comments about running for a third term in office in recent months. In March, he said he was “not joking” about running in 2028, adding, “There are methods which you could do it.” One method would be amending the Constitution, but the odds of getting two-thirds of both the Senate and House and three-fourths of the states to support changing the 22nd Amendment are low.

His comments have alarmed several media outlets — including The New York Times, which said Trump’s talk of a third term “defies [the] Constitution and tests democracy,” while New York Magazine said that “democracy will have already ended” if he ends up on the 2028 ballot.