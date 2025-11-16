Michelle Obama Shuts Down Presidential Run: ‘You’re Not Ready for a Woman’ | Video

The former First Lady shut down rumors she’ll run for office while speaking to Tracee Ellis Ross earlier this month

Stephanie kaloi
Michelle Obama speaks during Higher Ground's "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
Michelle Obama speaks during Higher Ground's "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama has shut down the idea she might one day run for president yet again. While speaking to Tracee Ellis Ross this month at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Obama insisted the United States is “not ready for a woman” to lead.

“Well, as we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama said in reference to the 2024 election, which Donald Trump won over Kamala Harris.

“That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running, ‘cause you all are lying,’ ” she continued, “You’re not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time.”

Obama added: “We got a lot of growing up to do, and there are still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

The author and wife of former president Barack Obama has repeatedly shut down requests and rumors about her potential candidacy for years. The topic was broached by Savannah Guthrie in 2018, who asked Michelle during a segment for “Today” if she would consider a career in politics.

“Absolutely not. I’ve never wanted to be a politician,” Michelle answered. “Nothing has changed in me. I want to serve. … There are so many ways to make an impact. Politics is not my thing. It’s as simple as that.”

Michelle Obama Cole Escola Oh Mary
Read Next
Michelle Obama Knows People Want Her Opinion on FLOTUS Farce 'Oh, Mary!': 'I Wasn't Sure What Was Going On'



Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments