Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Glen Hansard With His Summer Music Playlist

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Former President Barack Obama celebrated the end of July by sharing his annual lists of his favorite books and songs of the summer, including the latest novel by George Saunders and a heartfelt tribute to late Irish musician Glen Hansard.

“It’s that time of year again: here are some of the books I’ve enjoyed this summer. If you’ve read any good ones, let me know!” the president wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Among the recommended books are “Vigil” and “Cool Machine,” the new novels from authors George Saunders and Colson Whitehead, respectively. Obama also shouted out Tayari Jones’ “Kin,” Elizabeth Strout’s “The Things We Never Say” and Vincent Yu’s “Seek Immediate Shelter,” among others.

The president’s summer playlist, meanwhile, includes 46 songs, some of which were released this year and some of which were not. The tracks spotlighted by the president include new songs from Noah Kahan, Raye, Tyla and Zara Larsson, as well as classic songs by Marvin Gaye, The Beatles and Nina Simone. The list also begins with “Song of Good Hope” by Glen Hansard, the Irish singer-songwriter who died in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday at the age of 56.

According to the president, Hansard’s placement on the list was intentional. “Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” the president wrote Thursday on X. “It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.”

It’s that time of year again: here are some of the books I’ve enjoyed this summer. If you’ve read any good ones, let me know! pic.twitter.com/uMaYJh6JHh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 29, 2026

Here are some of the songs I've been listening to this summer. It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/3A1trYfXfx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 30, 2026

Hansard is, perhaps, best known for starring in and co-writing the music for the 2007 musical “Once.” He won an Oscar in 2008 for Best Original Song for co-writing the film’s beloved centerpiece ballad, “Falling Slowly.”

The president’s summer recommendations cap off what have been an eventful few months for him and his family. In June, the Obamas celebrated the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. A star-studded ceremony was held for the museum, library and education center on June 18 before it was officially opened to the public on June 19.