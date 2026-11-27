The BBC is facing an independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism in its workplace, raising questions about whether one of the world’s most prominent public broadcasters is adequately addressing the concerns of its Jewish employees.

Lord John Mann, the British government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, announced Thursday that he was launching the investigation after hearing from Jewish BBC staffers, some of whom he said were afraid to raise concerns about discrimination internally.

The investigation comes weeks after a senior BBC executive said there was no evidence of systemic discrimination that would warrant an independent inquiry. It also comes at a sensitive time for the broadcaster, as the British government reviews its governance, funding and public service obligations ahead of the expiration of its Royal Charter at the end of 2027.

Mann told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program Thursday that previous efforts by the corporation to address employees’ concerns had been unsuccessful. His investigation will seek to establish whether the complaints reflect isolated incidents or a broader institutional problem.

In a speech Thursday evening, Mann said his decision to intervene stemmed from his belief in the BBC’s future. He argued that marginalizing the voices and perspectives of Jewish employees was incompatible with fair and independent broadcasting.

The BBC said in a statement that it takes “any and all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously – there is no place for it at the BBC.” The broadcaster has introduced mandatory antisemitism training for all employees and encourages staffers to report incidents of discrimination.

Earlier this month, BBC Deputy Director General Rhodri Talfan Davies met with representatives of the broadcaster’s Jewish staff network. He also defended the corporation’s existing procedures for handling discrimination complaints, saying they were robust and regularly reviewed, according to The Guardian.

The BBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether it intends to cooperate with Mann’s investigation.

The meeting followed revelations by Oscar-winning documentary producer Lucie Kon that she had received a £400,000 ($523,852) payout from the BBC after raising allegations of antisemitism. The BBC said it had not upheld Kon’s allegations of antisemitism but acknowledged shortcomings in its treatment of her.

Speaking at an event in Manchester on Thursday evening, Mann urged current and former BBC employees to come forward, emphasizing that his investigation was intended to strengthen the broadcaster, Jewish News reported Friday.

“What I am repeatedly hearing is people feel cowed and intimidated and frightened, and stay silent and suffer in silence,” he said.

Mann has guaranteed anonymity to those who contact him and expects to present his findings to the BBC and the government before Easter.

Britain’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it would carefully consider Mann’s findings, emphasizing the BBC’s responsibility to ensure that all communities are represented and valued in British public life.

The workplace investigation is among several challenges facing the broadcaster. Separately, the BBC is fighting President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the editing of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech for a documentary. The corporation has asked a U.S. federal appeals court to intervene, arguing that the Florida court overseeing the case lacks jurisdiction.