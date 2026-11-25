The BBC is asking a federal appeals court to throw out President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit, renewing its argument that the Florida court overseeing the case lacks jurisdiction.

The British broadcaster filed a petition for a writ of mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Nov. 17, according to court records. The legal challenge, first reported Wednesday by The Guardian, comes after U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz rejected the BBC’s bid to dismiss the defamation case earlier this month.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the court’s decision that this case should be heard in Florida. As we have made clear from the start, the BBC broadcast this documentary in the UK – and UK only. We did not show it in Florida, nor did any other broadcaster,” a BBC spokesperson told TheWrap. “Given the urgency of this issue, we are now requesting a higher court review the ruling.”

The president’s legal team did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Kuntz ruled earlier this month that Trump had sufficiently alleged actual malice on the part of the BBC. Trump originally sought at least $10 billion in damages — $5 billion for defamation and another $5 billion under Florida’s unfair business practices law. Kuntz dismissed the latter claim.

As TheWrap reported in August, Trump’s amended complaint alleges there were at least 34 play-starts of the documentary in Florida by 10 users employing virtual private networks (VPNs). The BBC has argued that those alleged streams were unauthorized and cannot establish jurisdiction.

Trump sued the BBC last December over its editing of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech in the “Panorama” documentary “Trump: A Second Chance?” The edit gave the impression that Trump directly encouraged violence. The BBC apologized but denied defaming the president. BBC Director General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness resigned amid the controversy.

Trump has until Jan. 22 to sit for a deposition in the case, Reuters reported.