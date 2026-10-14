Ben Affleck Reacts to His Viral Dunkin’ and Cigarette Memes: ‘I Don’t Like That S—t’

Ben Affleck humorously poked fun at the viral memes he’s inspired while spilling piled-high Dunkin’ takeout or pulling an exasperated drag from a cigarette, admitting that everyone has “had those days” but lamenting that their virality risks outshining his actual career: “I don’t like that s–t either.”

While guesting Tuesday on the Emmy-nominated “SubwayTakes,” host Kareem Rahma grilled the Oscar-winning filmmaker on the many series of paparazzi shots that have shown the actor smugly chain-smoking and navigating sidewalks with arms full of Dunkin’.

“I don’t like that your pictures sometimes overshadow your work,” Rahma teased on the web series known for making hot takes on the New York subway.

“I don’t like that s–t either, brother!” Affleck exclaimed. “Me and you are united in this. I’m feeling really close to you now.”

“So many great f–kin’ films, and we’re looking at memes,” Rahma later enthused.

“And we’re looking at f–kin’ memes!” Affleck echoed. “God, where have you been my whole life?”

It wasn’t the only time Rahma, who’s previously expressed many times that the actor-director is his dream guest on the series, and Affleck shared affection for one another. The host posited that there’s something about Affleck’s memeification that provides kinship for other men who see themselves in the exasperated looks, the daily errands, the need for coffee.

“I actually don’t mind the memes because I think that there’s something to be said for, like, the character of the beleaguered man,” Affleck reflected. “The man who, has like, if you’ve had a day like this — I don’t mind it. We have had those days, and there’s a bunch of them.

“And I don’t know if my resting face is just beleaguered face or whatever it is, but I feel like it could be worse,” the actor added.

“Well, every time I see a picture I go, ‘That’s literally me,’” Rahma agreed.

“You identify with it. You know, like, this guy is, he feels me. He understands what this s–t is like,” Affleck continued. “You know, life, going through life is heavy at moments … Something goes wrong … and you’ve gotta soldier on.”

Rahma then gushed that Affleck, in that sense, is “an inspiration to all men.”

“I love this show. This is my favorite f–king show I’ve ever done in my life,” Affleck responded. “Where have you been my whole life?”

Watch Affleck’s full “SubwayTakes” episode in the video below:

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Affleck has been making the rounds lately in promotion of his new Netflix feature, “Animals,” which he directed, co-wrote and stars in. Rahma has been saying since the start of his web series that he wants to get Affleck on, even goading longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon to put in a good word for him last year.

Rahma made history earlier this year when “SubwayTakes” became the first creator-led show backed by YouTube to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

“To me, [this nomination] is simply a reflection of the work that so many creators are putting in to their programming these days,” he told TheWrap at the time. “These productions are massive, difficult and expensive, and they really mirror the same experience that people working in television have. It also signifies to me that the Academy is recognizing the quality and the work that goes into these shows. As the industry morphs, merges and intertwines year over year, it’s good to see the Academy starting to think about how people working in television might be having different kinds of jobs moving forward.”