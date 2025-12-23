Billy Porter said he’s on the path to a full recovery from his severe case of sepsis, which is called urosepsis.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” Porter said, starting off his Instagram video on Monday.

Porter went on to explain that he learned of his diagnosis back in September, noting that he hasn’t fully healed from the infection yet.

“Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis,” he explained in the video, which he captioned with, “She’s ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you all all thought, prayers and healing energy! Merry Christmas one and all!” He also urged his followers to check out his new film “Christmas Karma “on Prime Video.

“It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months,” Porter continued in the video. “And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that.”

He concluded his video by thanking everyone for their concern and care.

“I wanted to thank everybody for your prayers, and your love, and sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them,” Porter said as became emotional. “I know that I’m alive today.”

Back in September, Porter stepped down from the Emcee role in the Broadway production “Cabaret” following his diagnosis.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the painful decision to end our Broadway run on September 21,” the previous statement from “Cabaret” producer Adam Speers read. “On behalf of all the producers, we’re so honored to have been able to bring this version of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s important masterpiece, ‘Cabaret,’ to New York and to have opened the doors to our own Kit Kat Club for the year and a half we have been here.”

Porter’s role was played by alternates Marty Lauter and David Merino at the time.

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent,” Speers continued. “We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future. I personally invite audiences to return to the Kit Kat Club one last time to see the incandescent Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles, alongside the remarkably talented Marty and David, two actors who have been giving soul-stirring performances as Emcee since we first opened last April.”

You can watch Porter’s Instagram message in the video above.