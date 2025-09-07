‘Cabaret’ Closes After Star Billy Porter Is Diagnosed With ‘Serious’ Case of Sepsis

“Cabaret” has been forced to close production on Broadway on September 21 after star Billy Porter pulled out of the Tony Award-winning musical revival due to a “serious” case of sepsis, producers announced Sunday.

Porter, who was scheduled to remain in the role of the Emcee through October 19, is expected to make a full recovery, producers said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the painful decision to end our Broadway run on September 21,” the statement from producer Adam Speers reads. “On behalf of all the producers, we’re so honored to have been able to bring this version of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff’s important masterpiece, ‘Cabaret,’ to New York and to have opened the doors to our own Kit Kat Club for the year and a half we have been here.”

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent,” Speers continued. “We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future. I personally invite audiences to return to the Kit Kat Club one last time to see the incandescent Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles, alongside the remarkably talented Marty and David, two actors who have been giving soul-stirring performances as Emcee since we first opened last April.”

Porter’s role will be played by alternates Marty Lauter and David Merino.

Porter and the show’s cast brought the production to the States last month after a successful tour in London.