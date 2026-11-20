Black Bear has acquired the North American distribution rights to MRC’s “They Know,” the upcoming psychological horror film directed by, written and starring Bill Hader.

Hader plays a divorced dad who becomes increasingly suspicious and paranoid that his ex-wife’s new mysterious partner is exerting a strange, unsettling influence on their children. Linda Cardellini also stars in the film, which is currently in post-production.

“Bill Hader is a singular talent both in front of and behind the camera, and he has delivered a film in ‘They Know’ unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Michael Heimler, President of Production & Operations, Black Bear. “’They Know’ is authentic, original and bold filmmaking at the highest level, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Bill and re-team with our great friends at MRC, who consistently deliver boundary-pushing films that help define their genre.”

Bob Graf and Hader produced under the latter’s Hanarply banner, with Alyssa Donovan co-producing. MRC fully financed the film, making this the second collaboration between Black Bear and MRC, following the studio’s recent TIFF acquisition of “Honeymoon/Funeral” starring Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee. FilmNation Entertainment is acting as the worldwide sales agent.

Black Bear’s acquisition comes as the studio has enjoyed their biggest U.S. box office hit to date with the fantasy romance “Wicker” starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard, which has grossed $23.8 million domestically after being acquired for $2.5 million at Sundance last winter.

In addition to “They Know” and “Honeymoon/Funeral,” Black Bear’s 2027 slate includes David Leitch’s “Jason Statham Stole My Bike,” Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s “Atmosphere,” and Guy Ritchie’s “Wife and Dog,” the latter of which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins.

Hader is represented by UTA and Toczek Suddleson Law Group.