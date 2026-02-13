Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Cardi B Shuts Down DHS Over Epstein Files in Social Media Spat: ‘Why Y’all Don’t Wanna Talk?’

The X account for Homeland Security mocked the rapper’s criminal history after she denounced ICE at her concerts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation at 1 Hotel San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TikTok)
Cardi B attends the TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation in San Francisco on Feb. 7, 2026. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Cardi B defended herself against the Department of Homeland Security on social media Thursday, shutting down the agency for turning a blind eye to the powerful men named in the latest batch of the Epstein files.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” the Grammy-winning rapper posted on X. “Why y’all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

The post came in response to the official DHS account on X mocking Cardi B for her criminal history after the rapper denounced the presence of ICE at her concerts.

At Wednesday’s opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B told the crowd, “If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” TMZ reported earlier Thursday. “I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, bitch.”

In response to the onstage statements, the X account for Homeland Security retweeted TMZ and wrote, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

That post was mockingly in reference to comments Cardi B made in 2019 where she revealed her history of inviting men to a hotel room promising them sex, only to drug and rob them. The robberies happened before her fame while she was still working as a stripper, and reflected at the time that she “did what I had to do to survive.”

Kicking up the old dirt on the rapper wasn’t an insult she was going to take sitting down, which led to a retweet of her own and her condemnation of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

“Don’t show them mercy, Cardi!” one fan commented in the replies.

