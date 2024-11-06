Cardi B Posts, Quickly Deletes Video Saying Election Outcomes Are ‘Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’

Cardi B posted, and quickly deleted a video on X in which the “WAP” rapper said “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

Her video response came after races were officially called in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump, though the video did not specifically call out Trump voters. The video was deleted within minutes of her posting it at 8:42 p.m. PT.

The “I Like It” singer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Friday night at her rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cardi B admitted she was not going to vote in the 2024 election until the vice president entered the race.

“She changed my mind completely,” the star said. “I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country.”

The removal of the original video may have something to do with Cardi B having prior beef with the X CEO Elon Musk, who endorsed former President Trump. Musk reposted a video of Cardi B reading her speech off of her phone when the event’s teleprompter broke, calling her “another puppet” of the Harris-Walz campaign.

The rapper stood her ground and tweeted back, “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm.”