Casey Wasserman: All the Celebrities Calling Him Out or Cutting Ties

Several celebrities, including Chappell Roan and Orville Peck, have come forward to condemn and cut ties with Casey Wasserman, the founder and CEO of sports marketing and talent agency Wassermany Agency.

The blowback against Wasserman, a Democratic Party donor, Clinton Foundation trustee and chair of the Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, began last week when his name came up in the latest release of documents related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Jan. 31, Wasserman stated that he “deeply regrets” being listed in the files. His name reportedly appears several times in salacious email conversations with Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme that involved the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” Wasserman said in a statement. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Since then, several artists have taken a stand against Wasserman by parting ways with his sports and entertainment agency. LA28 Olympics organizers are standing by his side, saying Wasserman should “should continue to lead” the org despite the growing outcry.

Check out the list of celebrities below.