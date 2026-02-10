Chappell Roan Quits Wasserman After CEO Casey Wasserman Appears in Epstein Files

Chappell Roan cut ties with her agency Wasserman on Monday after CEO Casey Wasserman appeared in the Epstein files last week.

“No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram.

TheWrap wrote on Sunday that Roan was expected to cut ties with the agency over CEO Wasserman’s appearance in the Epstein files and his salacious messages with convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein ally Ghislaine Maxwell.

Screenshot of Chappell Roan’s Feb. 9, 2026 Instagram story. (@chappellroan)

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” Roan wrote in her statement.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she continued. “I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artist and I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Roan’s exit from Wasserman’s music empire came as the executive faces mounting internal pressure from prominent staffers at his namesake agency to exit the company himself following the Epstein revelations.

A group of music agents at Wasserman are demanding that the founder and CEO step down from the company, according to two individuals who spoke to TheWrap — among them music agents Duffy McSwiggin, SVP of Music at Wasserman, and senior agent Marty Diamond.

McSwiggin represents Joni Mitchell, OK Go and Lake Street Dive. Diamond represents Coldplay and other acts.

The agents have presented Wasserman with an ultimatum to sell them the music business and leave or they will leave the agency themselves, according to the individuals. Wasserman, originally a sports-focused agency, acquired the music business from Paradigm in 2021.

Roan is one of several artists to speak out and take action against Wasserman of late. Also on Monday, indie rock group Wednesday announced they are “extracting” themselves from Wasserman over his Epstein ties. And last week, the frontwoman for the band Best Coast, Bethany Cosentino, called on Wasserman to step down over his emails to Maxwell.

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, left the agency over the CEO’s alleged extramarital affairs last year.