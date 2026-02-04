2 LA City Councilmembers Call for Casey Wasserman to Resign Olympics Leadership Over Epstein Ties

Casey Wasserman, the chair for the LA28 Olympics committee, came under pressure to step down as his emails with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced in the Epstein files.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who is working with the LA28 Olympics committee, called for Wasserman to step down, blasting his Epstein files controversy as a “distraction.”

“I think Casey Wasserman needs to step down,” Hahn said in a statement. “Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028.”

Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday, claiming that Wasserman’s presence as chair “undermines” planning efforts.

“At the same time as Ghislaine Maxwell was orchestrating one of the most notorious sex trafficking operations in our country’s history, she was allegedly romantically involved with the person now serving as Chair of LA28,” Soto-Martínez stated. “Casey Wasserman should step aside immediately. Anything less is a distraction and undermines efforts to make sure the Games truly reflect the values of a city that is for everyone.”

Lindsey Horvath, a Los Angeles county supervisor, expressed empathy for the victims, adding that the release of the Epstein files was meant to prompt “action.”

“LA28 has lauded the likelihood of having more women participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games than ever before in history,” Horvath added. “What does that mean when the organization is led by an intimate friend of a convicted human trafficker? Now is the time for LA28 to demonstrate how much they truly value women.”

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez also issued a statement on the controversy, writing, “The Olympic and Paralympic Games represent both a tremendous opportunity and enormous responsibility, requiring us to be a credible steward of games that unite, inspire and represent the best of humanity.”

Her statement continued: “These are not empty ideals. The failure to complete a robust Human Rights plan, coupled with the revelations from the newly released Epstein files makes clear that no one associated with Epstein and his associates can provide credible leadership in the planning of these games, which now includes Casey Wasserman.”

A representative for Wasserman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.