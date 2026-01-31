LA Olympics Chief Casey Wasserman Exchanged Racy Emails With Ghislaine Maxwell, New Epstein Files Reveal

Casey Wasserman, chairman of Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympic organizing committee, exchanged personal and often racy emails with Ghislaine Maxwell nearly two decades before she was convicted for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, according to newly released federal records related to the late disgraced financier.

The emails, dated March and April 2003, were among millions of pages released this week by the U.S. Department of Justice under a federal disclosure law. The correspondence reflects a flirtatious and sexually suggestive relationship between Wasserman, who was married at the time to Laura Ziffren Wasserman, and Maxwell, years before her crimes became publicly known, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of the sexual exploitation of minors and sentenced to 20 years. Federal authorities say Epstein committed suicide in custody 2019 while awaiting sex-trafficking charges. In a statement issued Saturday to the Times, Wasserman said he regretted the emails and emphasized that the exchanges occurred “long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

“I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Wasserman wrote. “As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Maxwell offers in one email from April 2003 to “continue the massage concept into your bed … and then again in the morning … not sure if or when we would stop,” writing later that “the thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless. There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild — I suppose I could practice them on you and you could let me know if they work or not?”

Maxwell writes to Wasserman a few days later that “JE” wants to travel to Los Angeles to look at Malibu summer rentals, and offers to bring him something from Paris. He write back: “I think you picking a week to be in LA is a really good idea … The only thing i want from paris is you.”

The disclosures place renewed scrutiny on Wasserman, who has served as the public face of Los Angeles’ Olympic effort since 2017. Recruited by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti, Wasserman has led the city’s presentations to the International Olympic Committee and has been central to preparations for the 2028 Games.

Wasserman, the sports and music entertainment mogul behind his eponymous agency that represents acts like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, was accused in August of being a serial cheater who chronically sleeps with female staffers.

A Daily Mail report cited 11 sources in its reporting, including alleged mistresses, all of whom remained anonymous. Among the alleged mistresses – who said he would shower his romantic interests with gifts and intense correspondence before losing interest – were former secretary and chief of staff Patricia Feau, a human resources employee named Kristen Merrill and the former flight attendant on his private jet, Jenny Chandler.