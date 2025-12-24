Céline Dion did a full-on performance as Jim Carrey’s The Grinch to spread some holiday cheer the day before Christmas.

The Grammy Award winner rocked a full costume for a Wednesday Instagram video, and even put on her best impression of his character as she recited lines from “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and sang “All by Myself.”

“The nerve of those Whos inviting me down there on such short notice,” Dion said, kicking off her skit. “Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn’t allow it.”

“Four o’clock, exercise my voice. Four-thirty: wake my children up. Five o’clock: solve world hunger — tell no one. Five-thirty: jazzercise,” Dion listed. “Six-thirty: dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again. Seven o’clock: wrestle with my creative ideas. I’m booked! Of course, if I bumped my creative to nine, I’ll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos.”

In the end, Dion shared a special message with her fans: “Or, I can just simply wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year — boring!

Dion is just one of many celebrities who have channeled their inner Grinch by suiting up in the furry green costume — joining the likes of Lizzo, Jade, Stephen Curry, Janelle Monáe and more. Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” has become a holiday staple since it premiered in November 2000.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is available to stream on Prime Video, fubo TV, Peacock and Freeform.