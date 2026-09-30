Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s Daughter Fiona Dies at 13: ‘We Are Deeply Heartbroken’

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” the couple writes

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)
(Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, has died, according to a statement from the teen’s family.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the Lowe family said in a statement to media Tuesday evening. As the family went on, they remembered Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family’s statement added. “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

While a cause of death was not immediately shared, the Lowes alluded to Fiona’s mental health struggles, writing, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Actor Dennis Haskins attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of "A Bronx Tale" at the Pantages Theatre on November 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Read Next
Dennis Haskins, 'Saved by the Bell' Star, Dies at 75

Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, and Painter welcomed Fiona in November 2012. She was the couple’s second child, having welcomed eldest daughter Mabel in May 2009 and youngest Nixie in March 2016. The couple has been married since August 2010.

Lowe, who is best known for his work in “Life Goes On,” “24” and “Pretty Little Liars,” commemorated Fiona’s milestone birthday last year on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

The Lowes’ loss follows a prior trying time for the family, who lost their home in the highly destructive Palisades Fire in January 2025. The actor documented the moment he and his girls returned to their family residence following the blaze, sharing photos of the charred wreckage on Instagram.

“Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home,” Lowe wrote at the time. “The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie (Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)
Read Next
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigators Determine New Ransom Note Is Not Credible

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments