Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s Daughter Fiona Dies at 13: ‘We Are Deeply Heartbroken’

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Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, has died, according to a statement from the teen’s family.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the Lowe family said in a statement to media Tuesday evening. As the family went on, they remembered Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family’s statement added. “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

While a cause of death was not immediately shared, the Lowes alluded to Fiona’s mental health struggles, writing, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, and Painter welcomed Fiona in November 2012. She was the couple’s second child, having welcomed eldest daughter Mabel in May 2009 and youngest Nixie in March 2016. The couple has been married since August 2010.

Lowe, who is best known for his work in “Life Goes On,” “24” and “Pretty Little Liars,” commemorated Fiona’s milestone birthday last year on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

The Lowes’ loss follows a prior trying time for the family, who lost their home in the highly destructive Palisades Fire in January 2025. The actor documented the moment he and his girls returned to their family residence following the blaze, sharing photos of the charred wreckage on Instagram.

“Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home,” Lowe wrote at the time. “The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.