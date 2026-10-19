Chelsey Summey Departs Warner Bros. as Skydance Plans Comms Reshuffle

Chelsey Summey, SVP of global communications for Warner Bros.’ motion picture group, has departed the company amidst an upcoming reshuffle of the studio’s communications team under new owner Skydance.

Paramount’s EVP of global communications, Brooke Robertson, will handle comms for Warner Bros.’ films. Warner is set to release its first film under Skydance, the DC Studios horror film “Clayface,” this weekend.

A rep for Skydance says more details on the overall communications structure for the company will be made public soon.

Summey joined Warner Bros. in early 2024 under former film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, overseeing comms for the studio during a white-hot 2025 during which the studio released hits like “Sinners,” “A Minecraft Movie,” and “Weapons,” among others.

Before Warner Bros., Summey served as head of corporate communications for Amazon MGM’s motion picture group and as SVP of corporate communications at 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios. At Fox, she handled hit films such as “Deadpool,” “The Revenant,” “Hidden Figures,” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Summey’s exit comes as Skydance is expected to layoff thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs following the $111 billion purchase of Warner Bros., which closed earlier this month. An August report from the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity estimated that as many as 4,500 film and television jobs could be lost over the next three years as a result of the merger.

Along with “Clayface,” Warner Bros.’ upcoming film slate includes “The Cat in the Hat,” the first theatrical offering from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, and Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three.”