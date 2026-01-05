Cher Tells Dax Shepard That Wife Kristen Bell Could Have Done Better: ‘You Must Have Something That I Don’t See’

Even after 12 years of marriage and two daughters, Cher still does’t think Dax Shepard is good enough for her longtime friend Kristen Bell.

The “Believe” singer appeared with Shepard and Bell on the Monday, Jan. 5 episode of the former’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. Late in the episode, Shepard asked Cher to think of a better candidate.

“Who would you like to see Kristen with?” Shepard inquired.

“If you got to pick from every available bachelor? They don’t even have to be available. They can be some taken ones if you want,” the “Armchair Expert” host added. “Who would be your dream partner for her? Because I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree.”

“I don’t know,” Cher replied, agreeing when an aghast Bell then said she has “never thought about that.” That didn’t dissuade Shepard from pressing further.

“I just want to know who she thinks your dream catch would be,” he explained. “There’s some people I have that I think are good.”

Shepard noted that Cher is still not “sold yet” on him as Bell’s partner, to which his wife replied, “Well, you [two] don’t have the relationship that we have.”

“The truth is: I trust her,” Cher told Shepard, ultimately concluding, “So you must have something that I don’t see.” Surprised, Bell briefly put her hand over her face. She later assured Cher of Shepard, “He’s a slow burn, but you’re gonna learn to love him.”

Bell and Cher have been friends since 2010, when they met on the set of “Burlesque.”

“We got along so well. We were very simpatico and I respected her a lot,” Cher said. “I didn’t know who she was, but she was good.”

By that time, Bell was already engaged to Shepard. They married in October 2013.

Later in their conversation, Shepard pitched himself to the singer.

“The thing that you should like about me: I’m not threatened by her shining,” Shepard said. “The shinier she gets, the better.”

That prompted Cher to note that her partner, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, is “that way, too.”

“The more I shine, the more he has won,” the icon explained. She then revealed one thing about Shepard that she does like: “You seem like a good dad.” Bell confirmed her assertion, noting that Shepard is “the best dad there ever was.”

While Bell was quick to admit that she believes Shepard is “almost too good for me,” he brushed off their compliments. “I put on a good show when the guests are here,” Shepard joked. “That was the first hug I’d given my daughter in two years. Just because you were here. I wanted to impress you.”

“Cher, I adore you,” he concluded, adding of his wife, “I understand nobody’s good enough for her.”