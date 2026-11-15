‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Robyn Coffin Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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Actress Robyn Coffin, who stars in NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” has been diagnosed with breast cancer.



In a GoFundMe page organized by the actress and Gianine DeFrancesco, it was shared that Coffin is preparing to undergo a partial mastectomy in December. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $75,000, aims to help cover the cost of surgery and recovery.

“As of now, on 12/3/26 Robyn will undergo a right partial mastectomy with magseed localization,” the fundraiser reads. “Radiation will follow. Robyn has a pre-op visit on 11/24/26. If that visit results in affirming the right partial mastectomy, Robyn is expecting to be out of work for 3 weeks. If a full mastectomy is required, Robyn’s time off work will increase quite a bit, as the surgery is much more extensive.