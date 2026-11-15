‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Robyn Coffin Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Robyn Coffin, who stars in NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
In a GoFundMe page organized by the actress and Gianine DeFrancesco, it was shared that Coffin is preparing to undergo a partial mastectomy in December. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $75,000, aims to help cover the cost of surgery and recovery.
“As of now, on 12/3/26 Robyn will undergo a right partial mastectomy with magseed localization,” the fundraiser reads. “Radiation will follow. Robyn has a pre-op visit on 11/24/26. If that visit results in affirming the right partial mastectomy, Robyn is expecting to be out of work for 3 weeks. If a full mastectomy is required, Robyn’s time off work will increase quite a bit, as the surgery is much more extensive.
“When Robyn doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid,” the post continued. “So, this go fund me is not only to fill in the gaps that insurance will surely leave, but also to help sustain Robyn and Grant while Robyn is off work. Thank goodness they have insurance, but let’s not get cocky – let’s give them a nest egg because we know there will be surprises.”
The GoFundMe has just over $14,000 raised at the time publishing.
“So, Village – thank you in advance for embracing Robyn with love and support,” the message concluded. “We’ve got her! Robyn and Grant send you their love and gratitude.”
Miranda Rae Mayo, who stars with Coffin on “Chicago Fire” shared the GoFundMe to her Instagram stories.
“This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of support. You may know her as Cindy Herrmann on our show. Any and everything helps,” the actress wrote.
Coffin portrays Cindy Hermann, the wife of longtime firefighter Captain Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). A recurring character who appears in 64 episodes, Cindy faces one of her most challenging storylines in Season 11, when she is diagnosed with lung cancer. Her diagnosis puts the Hermann family through an emotional ordeal as they navigate her treatment and the uncertainty surrounding her health.
You can donate to Coffin’s GoFundMe here.