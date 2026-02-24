Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Hot Ones’ Had to Stop Production After Spice Made Him Sick: ‘I Was on the Floor’

Chris Hemsworth had to stop a “Hot Ones” shoot because the heat of the wings made him sick.

While on an episode of “Smartless,” Hemsworth explained to the hosts that an appearance on the viral series, which sees actors answering interview questions while eating progressively spicier hot wings, left him on the floor. Production even had to be halted while the star dealt with the issue.

“A lot of fun, but not on this,” Hemsworth said. “I was getting really cocky and kind of just more, more, more, more – and this one’s not so bad – and by the ninth or 10th one, it’s just a different game. They just stopped recording because I was about to throw up, and they got me ice cream and milk.”

He added: “We were all supposed to go out for dinner that night, and I hadn’t eaten all day. By the time I did the show, the first thing I put in my stomach was this bowl of hot sauce. Then I just went back to the hotel room and I sat there for the next 12 hours hugging the toilet bowl. I was just on the floor.”

Hemsworth’s busy 2026 was kicked off with press rounds – although, not “Hot Ones” this time around – for the heist film “Crime 101.” He stars in the film alongside Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan. TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani said that the film came close to greatness while not getting all the way there.

Play video

“That ‘Crime 101’ comes close to greatness and never quite gets there is not a crime,” he writes. “Even if it was, it’d be a misdemeanor. The flaws in ‘Crime 101’ are only somewhat distracting, and they never ruin the experience, they just get in the way a little. The plot can be humdrum, and it often lacks drive, yet the skilled cast and sleek visual style keep our eyes locked on the screen anyway. So what if Bart Layton’s film doesn’t steal our hearts? It’s still getting away with something.”

Following the “Crime 101” release, Hemsworth wraps up the year returning to Thor and the MCU in the anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday” in December.