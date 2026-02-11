Chris Hemsworth Says His Daughter Was More ‘Angsty’ on Set of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: ‘I Had to Bribe Her to Come Onto Set’

Chris Hemsworth returns in “Avengers: Doomsday,” once again starring alongside his real-life daughter India Rose Hemsworth. But, according to MCU veteran, she was much more “angsty” this time around.

India starred as the daughter of Gorr (Christian Bale) in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and reprises the role in “Avengers: Doomsday.” After the death of her father in the first film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) adopted her as his own, and she became known as Love. She’s 13 now and, during his appearance on “The View” on Wednesday, Hemsworth revealed his daughter was a bit less excited to work this time around.

“And she walks on set, and she’s like ‘How long is this gonna take?’” he imitated with a heavy sigh. “I was like ‘We haven’t even started!’ And then we’d go and do the first take, big wide shot, and she’s like ‘Ah, are we done?’ ‘No, we’ve got another two or three days.’ She’s like ‘Oh god.’ Just this angsty, sort of teenager attitude.”

“In the end I had to bribe her to come onto set,” Hemsworth continued. “She’s like ‘I’m not coming, I’m not even getting paid, what am I doing here?’”

Hemsworth then quickly assured everyone — including his daughter, in the moment — that she was, in fact, getting paid, which delighted her. What delighted her less was when the elder Hemsworth explained that the money would be set aside until she turned 18.

Upon learning she was getting paid, Hemsworth’s daughter apparently asked if she could afford the motorbike she wanted.

“So, a slight negotiation, and then off she went.”

“Like father, like daughter,” Hemsworth’s “Crime 101” director Bart Layton joked.

Hemsworth quickly clarified that his daughter didn’t throw a tantrum or anything, she just really wanted to make it to the Billie Eilish concert they were scheduled to attend.