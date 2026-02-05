Ian McKellen Says He Screamed ‘Mar-a-Lago’ in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Scene When Russo Brothers Asked Him to Improvise | Video

Plenty of improvisation happens on the set of Marvel movies, and it appears “Avengers: Doomsday” is no different. According to legendary actor Ian McKellen, he decided to scream “Mar-a-Lago” during one scene where he was terrorizing people.

McKellen returns as X-Men villain Magneto in the film, due in theaters this December, and on Wednesday night, he stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for a wide-ranging interview on his career. Naturally, McKellen couldn’t give spoilers on the next Avengers film, but he did admit that Magneto “destroys New Jersey.”

“Sorry about that, New Jersey,” he joked.

McKellen then hopped up and reenacted the scene, jumping fully into character to really convey what was happening.

“So, I’m standing up, pretending to do that, and the wind is blowing in my hair, and I’m putting on a fierce look, and I’m trying to be magnetic,” he recalled. “And the director, over the loudspeaker, says ‘Ian, look more furious!’”

At that, McKellen contorted his face to do just that. The actor then recalled some of the dialogue he spoke in the action sequence.

“He then said ‘Shout something!’ I said ‘What do I shout?!’” McKellen bellowed. “He said ‘Shout the worst thing you could possibly think of!’ So I said ‘Mar-a-Lago!’”

McKellen said it in truly dramatic fashion, drawing out each of the syllables, earning huge cheers from the audience. As he returned to his seat, he did have one worry.

“Will I be allowed back in the country?” he jokingly asked Colbert.

“No guarantees,” the CBS host replied.

You can watch McKellen’s full appearance on “The Late Show” in the video above.