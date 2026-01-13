Wakandans Meet the Fantastic 4 in New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser | Video

The fourth teaser for “Avengers: Doomsday” arrived on Tuesday morning and, fittingly, it features the Fantastic Four. Well, one member of them, at least.

In the footage, Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) meets King M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) as they prepare for battle. Fans also get a glimpse of Tenoch Huerta’s updated look for Namor. You can watch the footage below.

Before the meeting happens though, the footage begins on Shuri, giving an ominous narration.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me,” she says. “The king has his duties to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine.”

Together, she and M’Baku greet Ben, who confusedly gives his own address, after M’Baku introduces himself “of Wakanda,” and board a ship (presumably bound for battle against Dr. Doom). Shuri salutes, and as every teaser before it has, the screen promises “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’”

The teaser also features the same countdown clock, marking just over 11 months until the film hits theaters. “Avengers: Doomsday” will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

The first four teasers for Marvel’s next massive team-up, which is directed by the Russo brothers, first ran in theaters, ahead of James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” A new teaser was inserted each week for four weeks, though they quickly leaked online.

First came Captain America’s teaser, confirming that not only is Chris Evans returning — which TheWrap exclusively reported back in December 2024 — but Steve Rogers also has a baby in his new timeline.

Then came footage featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. In it, the God of Thunder is on his knees in the wilderness, praying to his father, Odin, for strength in battle and protection for his adopted daughter, Love (played by real-life daughter India Rose Hemsworth).

The third teaser fans got to see brought the return of the X-Men — namely Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops. In that trailer, Xavier ominously warns that “Death comes for us all.” You can watch that teaser below.

At this point, exact plot details are under tight wraps for “Avengers: Doomsday.” All we know for sure is that the name stems from the arrival of Dr. Doom, played by a returning Robert Downey Jr. (it also remains unclear how that will work, but given the set-up of the multiverse, the assumption is that he’s an alternate version).

Typically a Fantastic Four villain, Doom was briefly teased at the very end of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” last year. He was seen in a credits scene, having a moment with Franklin Richards, the son of Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal).

“Avengers: Doomsday” boasts a massive cast, with several MCU vets returning. You can see the full list here.