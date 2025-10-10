Andrew Garfield Shuts Down Possible ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Appearance: ‘Unequivocally F–king No’ | Video

Andrew Garfield made it abundantly clear he won’t be joining the already star-studded cast for “Avengers: Doomsday,” which boasts the return of several fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, including Robert Downey Jr.

Garfield — who portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” for Sony Pictures — issued a blunt reaction when asked if he would possibly appear in the new “Avengers” film during a Q&A for GQ.

“No, unequivocally f–king no,” he said candidly to the camera.

It wasn’t outlandish for Garfield to be asked the question, since he already reprised his portrayal of the heroic web-slinger for 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which explored the concept of multiverses in the MCU.

It’s been theorized that a multiverse storyline will be tackled again in “Avengers: Doomsday,” given Downey Jr.’s apart of the cast as famed comic villain Doctor Doom — even after his beloved Iron Man/Tony Stark character died in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

The MCU will have to explain this in some way, especially since it’s believed Downey Jr. isn’t playing a variant of Stark.

Similarly, “X-Men” alums Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and James Marsden, who starred in the film franchise for 20th Century Fox back in the 2000s, were also named as part of the cast back in March.

In fact, many “X-Men” characters from the Fox-helmed films appeared in the 2024 MCU film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which again set the stage for a possible multiverse crossover in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The “Avengers: Doomsday” cast list also includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.