Marvel Spins Up ‘Spider-Man 4’ Sneak Peek From Tom Holland’s First Day on Set | Video

Filming of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is officially underway, and Marvel seems is making sure fans are there every step of the way. On Sunday the studio released a glimpse into the first day of shooting — with star Tom Holland front and center.

The video opens with Holland walking onset and telling someone off camera he’s “feeling good, man.” Holland then embraces director Destin Daniel Cretton and continues, “It’s my fourth-ever Day One on ‘Spider-Man.’”

“You know, it’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different, this time, somehow,” Holland continues over footage of himself and Cretton discussing a scene. “It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them.”

The clip also shows Holland lifting a young boy — similarly clad in his own Spider-Man suit — out of the crowd and posing for photos.

“We’ve got some familiar faces on set,” Holland continues over footage of himself hugging an unidentified person before it cuts to the actor as he films a scene on top of a moving tank.

The fourth installment in Holland’s Spider-Man series will be released on theaters July 31, 2026.