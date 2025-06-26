Bring Me Pictures of ‘Spider-Man’: Original Trilogy Returns to Theaters in September

If you’ve never seen the original “Spider-Man” movies on the big screen, you’ll get your chance this September when Sam Raimi’s trilogy returns to movie theaters. “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3” are all coming back to theaters starting Sept. 26. Moreover, “Spider-Man 2.1” — an extended version of the acclaimed sequel with eight additional minutes of footage — will play in theaters for the first time ever.

2002’s “Spider-Man” was essential in jump-starting the current era of superhero cinema, with Tobey Maguire inhabiting the webslinger and Kirsten Dunst playing Mary Jane Watson alongside James Franco as Harry Osborn and Willem Dafoe as the villainous Green Goblin.

2004’s “Spider-Man 2” is one of the most acclaimed sequels of all time, with Peter Parker facing off against Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock in a story that finds him hanging up the Spider-Man suit for good.

And 2007’s “Spider-Man 3″… well, it’s got Venom. But the three movies combined grossed over $2.5 billion at the box office and brought a balance between more “comic book-y” adaptations and the grounded emotions that would flourish in the late 2000s and 2010s with films like “Batman Begins” and “Iron Man.” Put simply, without Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, there is no Marvel Cinematic Universe.

See the complete rollout schedule for the “Spider-Man” trilogy — directed entirely by Raimi — below. You’ll have two chances to see each movie.

Tickets for “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” will be available on July 25 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

Spider-Man (2002)

Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025

Spider-Man 2.1 (2004)

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Spider-Man 3 (2007)