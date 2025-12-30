Thor Pleads for Strength to ‘Fight Once More’ in Latest ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser

Chrism Hemsworth’s Thor is suiting up for battle in a new “Avengers: Doomsday” teaser.

The Marvel Studios character, last seen on “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is the latest legacy hero to get the spotlight ahead of the superhero team-up film, set for release in theaters Dec. 18, 2026.

The somber teaser for “Avengers: Doomsday” shows the God of Thunder on his knees sending a plea of strength to his father, Odin, asking for vigor in the battle ahead and protection for his adoptive daughter, Love (played by real-life daughter India Rose Hemsworth).

“Father, all my life, I’ve answered every call. To honor, duty, to war,” Thor says in the clip. “But now, fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life, untouched by the storm.”

As the clip shows the hero on his knees, images of Love asleep peacefully play in the background. Thor then asks for the strength “so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy.”

In return, as tears run down his face, he asks that Love not be given the strength of a warrior, but rather “to teach her not battle but stillness. The kind I never knew.”

Watch the clip below:

The trailer ends with the film’s release date and a clock ticking down the time until release, just like a previous trailer featuring Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers with a baby of his own.

This marks the latest teaser for the anticipated film to be released officially by Marvel Studios. Evans’ teaser leaked a week prior to its release, and one featuring some of the characters from the old “X-Men” movies, including Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Sir Ian McKellen’s Magneto, have circulated online.

Hemsworth was among the confirmed cast for “Avengers: Doomsday” back in March.