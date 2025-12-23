‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser Finally Drops a Week After Its Leak

Marvel finally dropped the official “Avengers: Doomsday” teaser, revealing Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, a week after it leaked online.

The official teaser shows a man pulling to the side of the road on a motorcycle. He gets off and walks to a very familiar house – the one featured at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” where a time-traveled Steve Rogers is set to enjoy a new life with Peggy Carter.

It’s clear almost immediately that the man is Captain America, but it’s confirmed seconds later when he pulls out his star-spangled uniform. Then the surprises return when the camera pans over the man’s shoulder to show Evans’ return to the role, but his character is holding a baby – his baby.

The trailer ends with the release date reveal for Dec. 18, 2026 and a clock ticking down the time until release.

The official teaser drop comes a week after leaks hit the internet. The teaser was supposed to air for the first time before “Avatar: Fire and Ash” but the Internet got its hands on it first. At least now, fans can watch a less grainy version.

The trailer might not have been a surprise, but the casting reveal likely was not much of one either. TheWrap first reported last December that Evans was suiting back up to return as Cap in “Avengers: Doomsday.” He joins fellow written-off Avenger Robert Downey Jr., who is cast as Doctor Victor Von Doom rather than returning as Tony Stark/Iron Man (who died at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”).

The news marks Evans’ second return to the MCU since leaving the superhero franchise in 2019. He recently made a brief MCU return in this summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” — but as his character Johnny Storm from Fox’s “Fantastic Four” movies, not as Captain America.

Play video

Watch the new teaser for yourself above.