Conan O’Brien Speaks Out on Rob Reiner Murder Hours After His Christmas Party: ‘I Was in Shock’

Conan O’Brien spoke out for the first time on Rob Reiner’s murder, which took place in the hours after the Reiner family attended his Christmas Party.

“I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward,” O’Brien told The New Yorker. “I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”

The new profile interview marks the first time O’Brien touched on seeing the Reiner’s at his Christmas Party on Dec. 13 before learning the next day that they had been murdered. Nick Reiner – Rob and Michele’s son – has since been charged with their murder.

“I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot,” O’Brien said of his friendship with the Reiners. “My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people. And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone … I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”

He added: “And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend.”

Rob and Michele died in a double homicide from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the L.A. Medical Examiner. Their 32-year-old son was later arrested and charged with the murders.

Following the news, reports emerged of a fight breaking out at O’Brien’s Christmas party between Rob and Nick. Anonymous reports of a shouting match between the two were published by Page Six and TMZ, with the New York Post calling it “a massive blow-up .” The Daily Mail reported Friday that O’Brien talked guests out of calling the police on the heated incident.

But a Hollywood executive who attended the party told TheWrap in our own previous reporting “that’s bulls–t.” The attendee was vehement that O’Brien and guests did not witness a shouting match between Rob and Nick Reiner, adding, “If there had been a big fight with the Reiners, there were a million people there I knew. No one mentioned it to me.”

The attendee continued: “I said to Conan the next day – I said, ‘What is all this stuff about a fight?’ He said, ‘I saw no fight.’”