Nick Reiner’s Defense Attorney Abruptly Withdraws, Insists Rob Reiner’s Son Is ‘Not Guilty’

Attorney Alan Jackson abruptly withdrew Wednesday from Nick Reiner’s double-murder case, turning his defense over to the Public Defenders’ Office before telling multiple media outlets outside the courtroom that his now-former client is not guilty of murdering his parents.

The son of Rob and Michele Reiner appeared in court for arraignment midday Wednesday, but the reading of charges was postponed until Feb. 23 to give the public defenders time to take over.

Jackson told reporters that he is legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons for his withdrawal, but expressed support for the public defenders who will “very carefully protect Nick Reiner’s interests as he moves forward through the system.”

“In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case,” he continued. “What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Judge Theresa McGonigle approved lawyer Jackson’s abrupt request to exit. The 32-year-old’s court appearance — reportedly behind glass, per the AP — came two days after he was taken off suicide watch after his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14.

Nick has been in custody on two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested later that night and charged on Dec. 16. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office previously determined Rob and Michele’s deaths were due to “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The Hollywood couple’s son briefly appeared in court on Dec. 17, though his arraignment was subsequently postponed twice as Nick had not been medically cleared, according to his former attorney.

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” Jackson said outside the courthouse last month. “Things need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and analyzed.”

Nick’s siblings Jake and Romy Reiner issued a family statement shortly after their parents’ murders: “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”