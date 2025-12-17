Reiner Children Romy and Jake Call Rob and Michele’s Deaths ‘Horrific’ in First Public Statement: ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Michele and Rob Reiner’s children have broken their silence on their parents’ deaths, speaking publicly for the first time since the Sunday tragedy.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” said Jake and Romy Reiner in a Wednesday statement shared with TheWrap. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

News broke Sunday of the violent deaths of writer/actor/director Rob Reiner and wife Michele. The couple was found dead by daughter Romy in their Los Angeles home with wounds consistent with knife lacerations, and their 32-year-old son Nick Reiner was soon arrested and later charged with first-degree murder. He faces life in prison.

A general family statement had previously been released on Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a family spokesperson shared in a Sunday statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Tracy Reiner, Rob’s daughter whom he adopted during his marriage to Penny Marshall, shared her own statement earlier this week with NBC News.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” she said. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”