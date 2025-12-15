Rob Reiner’s Daughter in ‘Shock’ Over Father’s Murder: ‘I Came From the Greatest Family Ever’

As the details behind Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s murders continue to unfold, their friends and family are grappling with an unprecedented Hollywood tragedy.

Not only has their 32-year-old son Nick Reiner been arrested and booked for the double homicide, but sources told TheWrap it was their daughter Romy who discovered their bodies on Sunday afternoon.

Naturally, Reiner’s daughter Tracy Reiner, whom he adopted during his first marriage to Penny Marshall, is also in mourning. “I came from the greatest family ever,” she shared with NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

Rob and Michele also share son Jake. Tracy herself is an actress, appearing in “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Masque of the Red Death,” “A League of Their Own and “Apollo 13.”

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a family spokesperson shared in a Sunday statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Nick was arrested on suspicion of the murders on Sunday night and was subsequently booked on a felony charge early Monday morning. He is currently being held without bail and the case will next be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.