Rob Reiner’s Son Nick in Police Custody Following Parents’ Deaths

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son Nick Reiner is in police custody after his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday. His bail has been set at $4 million.

According to online Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, 32-year-old Nick was arrested Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. local time and subsequently booked on a felony charge early Monday morning at 5:04 a.m.

TheWrap has reached out to the LAPD for further detail, though they would not confirm a link to the apparent homicides.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a family spokesperson shared in a Sunday statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

“At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department is not seeking anyone as a suspect or as a person of interest … and we will not be doing that until we conduct our investigation and move forward,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said in a Sunday night press conference. “We’re going to try to speak to every family member we can to get to the facts of this investigation. We have not identified a suspect at this time.”

An individual close to the family told TheWrap that the Reiners were found with knife wounds, while People and TMZ reported early Monday that their throats were slashed.

LAPD officers assigned to the West L.A. Division responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. Once inside the residence, authorities discovered two bodies. Two individuals told TheWrap that the Reiners’ daughter, Romy, found them.

Nick has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past and co-wrote the 2015 film “Being Charlie” that his father directed. The movie starred Nick Robinson as a would-be governor’s son struggling through rehab and “fighting against recovery every inch of the way.” In a 2016 interview, Nick said he entered his first rehab facility when he was 15 and recounted the “dark” days when he was struggling with addiction, often homeless due to his refusal to get help.