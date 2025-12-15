Rob Reiner Grieved as Hollywood Reels From Beloved Director’s Death: ‘Will Never Be Anyone Better’

From the family of the late Norman Lear to Elijah Wood to Nancy Pelosi, Hollywood expressed grief and shock at the news that Rob Reiner, one of the most successful and beloved directors to ever sit behind the camera, was found dead Sunday along with his wife in their Brentwood home.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family of the late “All in the Family” creator wrote in a statement. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’”

Reiner, the comedic actor and filmmaker behind hits like “This Is Spinal Tap” and “When Harry Met Sally,” was found dead in his Brentwood home on Sunday, along with his wife Michele. LAPD officers responded Sunday afternoon to a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue, where officers discovered two bodies.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” his family said in a statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s “The Sure Thing” in 1985, expressed shock on X, calling the legendary filmmaker “a great man.”

Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man . — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 15, 2025

Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House, tweeted that the news “is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny and beloved.”

The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 15, 2025

“Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time,” wrote Paul Walter Hauser, the actor known for scene-stealing supporting roles in film and television including “I, Tonya” and “Black Bird,” for which he won an Emmy.

“A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do,” Hauser wrote on Instagram. “I met Rob Reiner on a Sunday at UCB theatre in Los Angeles on Franklin in 2010. I got very nervous realizing he and his wife and daughter were sitting behind me … The guy just treated me with the friendliness and intimate details that few people of his stature would bother recounting to a total stranger.”

Elijah Wood, the “Lord of the Rings” actor, said he was “horrified” by the news.

Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 15, 2025

“Horrible.I didn’t think the day could get worse,” actor Jon Cryer posted on Threads.

Josh Gad called Reiner “one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us.”

“Damn this awful news out of Brentwood,” actress Virginia Madsen wrote. “God be with those who love them. Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11. z”

Like so many others, actress Mira Sorvino express “absolute shock” at the revelation of Reiner’s death.

“Rob Reiner was a legend and a kind, brilliant man, a wonderful actor to work opposite on Hollywood, an iconic director,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Bridesmaids” and “A Simple Favor” director Paul Feig shared a photo together with Reiner at Comic-Con on X saying that he “was my true here. A true visionary titan and a lovely, lovely person.”

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025

This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice. An acclaimed actor,… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) December 15, 2025

And L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said the Reiners’ death “is a devastating loss four our city and our country.”

“Personally, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob and his wife Michele. I knew Rob and have tremendous respect for him. Among his numerous contributions, Rob helped create First 5 California, a landmark initiative funded by a tobacco tax to support early childhood development programs. He and Michele fought for early childhood development and marriage equality, working to overturn Proposition 8. They were true champions for LGBTQ+ rights.”