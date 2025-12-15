Rob Reiner’s ‘Stand by Me’ Collaborators Stephen King, Jerry O’Connell and Corey Feldman Mourn His Death: ‘You Always Stood By Me’

Both fans and friends of Rob Reiner mourned the director’s death on Monday mourning, including his collaborators on one of his biggest films: “Stand By Me.”

Stephen King, author of the novella “The Body,” which “Stand By Me” was an adaptation of, offered his sentiments early Monday morning, remembering Reiner as both a friend and colleague.

“I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele,” King wrote. “Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me.”

“Stand By Me” star Corey Feldman was among the earliest to see the news, calling it “horrible” in a post of his own.

“OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY!” Feldman wrote on social media. “ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED!”

Jerry O’Connell, who played Vern Tessio in the film, offered a short and sweet post similar to that of “The Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes, simply writing “Love you, Rob. Sincerely,” alongside of photo of himself and Reiner from filming.

In a longer statement to People, O’Connell likened Reiner’s death to losing a parent, and credited the director with giving him “everything.”

“We’re all shocked. I can’t speak for [Wil Wheaton and Corey Feldman], but for myself, I feel like a parent has passed, you know?” he said. “I just feel like a parent has passed.”

“Every professional experience I’ve had after ‘Stand By Me,’ you sort of feel alone a little bit because Rob isn’t there,” O’Connell added. “Luckily, I have both of my parents with me, but my mother-in-law passed and just to see that loss that my wife never has really gotten over it, you know? You almost feel like you’re alone now. You know? It’s really, it’s really devastating.”

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday, from apparent stab wounds. LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, speaking to TheWrap and other reporters in a short press briefing outside the Reiners’ home on Sunday night, would not confirm the deaths were a homicide or how they died, just calling it a “death incident.”

People magazine reported that the Reiners were murdered by their son Nick Reiner, citing “multiple sources.” On Monday morning, it was reported that Nick Reiner was taken into custody by LAPD.

Two individuals told TheWrap that the Reiner’s daughter Romy found them.

Reiner was best known for directing several beloved films, including “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally” and more. Prior to his time behind the camera, Reiner was also a well-established actor.

He most recently starred in “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” and several episodes in season 4 of “The Bear.”