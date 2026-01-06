Nick Reiner Taken Off Suicide Watch Ahead of Wednesday Arraignment for Parents’ Murders

Nick Reiner was taken off suicide watch just ahead of his arraignment in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old has been in custody on two counts of first-degree murder for killing his parents – iconic director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. According to People, an unnamed source in the LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nick Reiner was taken off suicide watch ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

Nick Reiner appeared briefly in court Dec. 17 after being formally charged the day before. He spoke only once, responding “Yes, your honor,” before the arraignment hearing was postponed to Jan. 7. It was the second postponement of the arraignment, as Nick Reiner had not yet been medically cleared, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson.

The Reiners were discovered by their 29-year-old daughter Romy Reiner on Dec. 14 of apparent stab wounds. Days later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Rob and Michele’s death was due to “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Jackson – Nick Reiner’s attorney – urged the public to allow the legal process to unfold “with restraint and with dignity” outside the courthouse.

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” said the high-profile defense attorney, a former prosecutor who defended Harvey Weinstein against rape charges in California. “Things need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and analyzed.”

The same day of Nick Reiner’s arraignment postponement, the other children of Rob and Michele – Jake and Romy Reiner – issued a joint statement about the tragic murder of their parents.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they wrote. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The statement continued: “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”