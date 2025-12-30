Rob and Michele Reiner’s Medical Records Sealed by LAPD Under Court Order

Rob and Michele Reiner’s medical records have been sealed by the Los Angeles county medical examiner under a court order initiated by the LAPD.

The court order to seal the medical records of the acclaimed director and his wife, who were found dead in their home on Dec. 14, was received on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and put into effect on Monday, Dec. 29.

“While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available,” a Monday statement from the LA medical examiner read. “No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice.”

“The Department understands the public’s interest in these cases and remains committed to transparency when possible,” the statement continued. “Information will be made available once the court order is lifted.”

Reiner, the comedic actor and filmmaker behind beloved films “When Harry Met Sally” and “Stand by Me, among others, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele, on Sunday, Dec. 14 after LAPD officers responded to a death investigation and discovered two bodies.

An individual close to the family told TheWrap that the Reiners were found with knife wounds, though both People and TMZ reported their throats were slashed.

The Reiner’s son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, who has previously struggled with substance abuse issues, was arrested on Sunday night and by early Monday morning was booked on a felony charge. Nick was initially being held on a $4 million bail, but LAPD retracted that offer, instead holding him in custody without bail.

On Dec. 17, the Reiner’s children, Jake and Romy Reiner, issued a statement regarding their parents’ death and asked for “respect and privacy” following the tradegy.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” the statement from Jake and Romy Reiner read. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” the statement continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”