Rob and Michele Reiner’s Children Say a Memorial Service Will Be Held at a ‘Later Date’

Rob and Michele Reiner’s children, Jake and Romy Reiner, shared that their parents will be honored with a memorial service at a “later date.”

“Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received,” the son and daughter said via their spokesperson in a statement to People on Monday.

“They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” the message continued. No details about a specific date were included.

The late couple was found dead in their Brentwood home on the afternoon of Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested that night and booked the next morning in connection with their deaths. The Reiners’ youngest daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner, discovered her parents’ bodies and immediately suspected her older brother, multiple sources told TheWrap. Rob was 78; Michele was 70.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released the couple’s bodies five days after they were killed in a double homicide. Their bodies were returned to the family.

Their cause of death was previously confirmed as multiple sharp force injuries, according to autopsy reports, and their 32-year-old son Nick Reiner has been charged with their murders in the first degree. Due to special circumstance enhancements, L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, and prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will seek the death penalty.

Nick Reiner’s arraignment has been postponed until early 2026, a day after his initial hearing was also delayed due to him not being medically cleared in time, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson. He remains in custody.