Rob and Michele Reiner’s Cause of Death Was Homicide by Stabbing, Medical Examiner Says

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Rob and Michele Reiner’s death was due to “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Hollywood couple was found by their 28-year-old daughter Romy Sunday afternoon with apparent stab wounds. The Reiners’ son Nick was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents.

The 32-year-old son appeared briefly in court Wednesday after being charged for his parents’ murders. He spoke only once, responding “Yes, your honor,” before the hearing was postponed to Jan. 7. Nick’s arraignment was initially delayed Tuesday as he was not medically cleared in time for the hearing, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson, but the medical issue was not immediately disclosed.

If convicted of the two murders, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, which prosecutors said would be decided later. The two murder counts include special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to court records.

Nick will remain in custody until his next hearing.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead in the master bedroom of their Brentwood home Sunday. “The Princess Bride” director and his producer wife met on the set of “When Harry Met Sally…” and wed in 1989. The couple had three kids together, Nick, Jake and Romy. Rob also had an adopted daughter Tracy, who he welcomed in his decade-long marriage to Penny Marshall.

Rob and Michele’s children released their first joint statement Wednesday.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they wrote. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

Tracy shared her own statement earlier this week with NBC News. “I came from the greatest family ever,” she said. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”