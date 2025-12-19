Rob and Michele Reiner’s Bodies Released to Family 5 Days After Double Homicide

The bodies of Rob and Michele Reiner have been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, five days after they were killed in a double homicide.

Rob and Michele have been returned to their family, TheWrap has learned. Details on funerals and burial plans have not been made public.

Their cause of death was previously confirmed as multiple sharp force injuries, per the autopsy reports, and their 32-year-old son Nick Reiner has been charged with their murders in the first-degree. Due to “special circumstance” enhancements, L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole and that a decision is still pending on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

The late couple was found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. Nick was subsequently arrested later that night, booked Monday morning and charged on Tuesday.

The Reiners’ youngest daughter, 28-year-old Romy, discovered her parents’ bodies and immediately suspected her older brother, multiple sources told TheWrap. Rob was 78; Michele was 70.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Romy and brother Jake Reiner said in a Wednesday statement shared with TheWrap. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Nick’s arraignment has been postponed until early 2026, a day after his initial hearing was also delayed due to him not being medically cleared in time, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson. He remains in custody.