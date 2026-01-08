‘Daily Show’ Roasts Trump’s New Press Pool Star Benny Johnson: ‘On Behalf of the Whites, I’m Sorry’ | Video

“The Daily Show” has found plenty to roast when it comes to President Trump’s new press pool star, Benny Johnson.

On Wedensday’s episode, host Jordan Klepper took one shot after another at Johnson. The conservative YouTube host once worked as a political reporter for Buzzfeed before he was fired for plagiarizing words from The Guardian and more in over 40 of his own stories. He is also reportedly being paid by Russia to fuel their narratives in the U.S. Despite all that, Klepper was almost more horrified at Johnson’s dance moves at a Turning Point rally.

“He dances like a Jabberwocky with polio,” the comedian said. “Now, I know JD Vance said we don’t have to apologize for being white anymore. But on behalf of the whites, I’m sorry you all had to see that. Hey, you know what? You don’t have to have coordinated limbs or a toddler’s sense of rhythm to be compelling. Hit us with your classic Benny Johnson charm and humor.”

The Comedy Central show then played a number of clips of Johnson doing an impression of Christian Bale as Batman and talking enthusiastically about the 2008 hit, “The Dark Knight.” Klepper also pointed out that the conservative host’s love for the Caped Crusader ran so deep that he used AI to create a video of him dressed as the superhero and taking out immigrants in a Walmart parking lot.

“I know what you’re thinking, ‘What a xenophobic and cruel vision of Batman,’” Klepper said. “But it’s still better than the George Clooney one.”

“So your favorite thing about Batman is that he’s rich and owns buildings. Benny, you don’t like Batman, you like Bruce Wayne,” he added. “Benny Johnson watches Batman fighting the Joker, like, ‘Boo. You’re missing the black-tie gala for this?’”

Johnson found himself back in the headlines when he said the recent alleged fraud discovered in Minnesota influenced him and his team to travel to California to uncover the same. “Next week our team is traveling to the fraud capital of the world: California,” he wrote on X. “The fraud uncovered in Minnesota was very bad and led to the destruction of Tim Walz’s career. But Gavin Newsom’s California is far worse.”

Naturally, Newsom – who has become known for his comebacks to President Trump and his conservative followers on social media – was quick to reply. The governor called back to the reports that hookup app Grindr suffered server issues in the area surrounding Charlie Kirk’s funeral late last year.

“We’ll make sure Grindr servers are ready,” he wrote.