Megyn Kelly had a few choice words for Hillary Clinton after the former secretary of state praised the solidarity among those protesting against Donald Trump’s ICE regime following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

“This is disgusting,” Kelly tweeted on Thursday. The conservative media pundit made her remarks in a reposted response to an X post Clinton published earlier that day.

Clinton uploaded an image of “thousands” of people protesting against the fatal ICE shooting of 37-year-old Good on Wednesday. The protesters, as Clinton detailed in the post, were demonstrating where Good was shot to death.

This is disgusting. You’re directly endangering lives with this post, madam. As you sit in your country manor with your guards and full staff. https://t.co/01EgFrSisx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2026

“Last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing,” she wrote. “In the face of this administration’s lawless violence, solidarity is the answer. They want to mold America to their cruelty. We refuse.”

Kelly claimed Clinton’s post could lead to more harm, though she didn’t specify how. “You’re directly endangering lives with this post, madam. As you sit in your country manor with your guards and full staff,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar also called out Homeland Security for “lying” about the events that took place during incident. “There was no attempt to run the officer over and no ICE agents appear to be hurt. Get out of our city,” she shared.

You’re lying. There was no attempt to run the officer over and no ICE agents appear to be hurt.



Get out of our city. https://t.co/Pehycaaeei https://t.co/fMnubawQiD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2026

“Thousands of Minnesotans gathered last night to honor Renee Nicole Good,” Omar added. “We will never accept that a single federal agent can be judge, jury, and executioner in our streets. ICE needs to get out of Minneapolis.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz similarly told Americans on Wednesday to not “believe this propaganda machine.”

I’ve seen the video.



Don’t believe this propaganda machine.



The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

“The state will ensure there is a full, fair and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Trump’s camp is simply trying to “spin this as an action of self-defense” for ICE and that the agency needs to “get the f–k out” of his city.

As for Trump’s response, Trump took to his Truth Social account and accused the onlooker who filmed the incident of being “a professional agitator” and said the deceased “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer.” The president added that the ICE officer who shot the woman three times through her windshield was acting in self-defense.