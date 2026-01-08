Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump Wednesday night, calling him a “maniac” over his controversial response to the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis earlier that morning.

“This maniac, he isn’t just killing people overseas,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said during his opening monologue. “An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. They’re there under the guise of protecting us. And of course, our president weighed in with compassion.”

The host then read Trump’s Truth Social response to the incident, which accused the onlooker who filmed the incident “a professional agitator” and that the deceased “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer.” The president said the ICE officer who shot the woman three times through her windshield was acting in self-defense.

Kimmel jumped back in with his thoughts, stating that Trump’s account of the shooting isn’t what people saw in the video footage.

“I saw this video. It didn’t look like anybody got run over to me,” Kimmel said. “It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide.”

Per NBC News, the FBI will take over the investigation into the fatal shooting of the woman — who was identified as Renee Nicole Goody — on its own, without the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s doubts that a “fair outcome” will result from a federal probe.

In response to the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Freb said Trump’s camp is simply trying to “spin this as an action of self-defense” for ICE and that the agency needs to “get the f–k out” of his city.

“That is the shirt I want to see. To ice: Get the f—k out of Minneapolis. Get the f—k out of all these cities,” Kimmel said.

Watch the full video below.