‘The View’ Hosts Torch Trump Admin for Defending Minnesota Killing by ICE: ‘You Must Believe What Your Eyes See’

As the Trump administration continues to insist that ICE killed a Minnesota resident in self-defense this week, the hosts of “The View” aren’t accepting that explanation. And on Thursday morning, the ABC hosts minced no words about it.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in her car by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. In the hours following, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly called the killing an act of self-defense against domestic terrorism, and the rest of the Trump administration has fallen in step. But, witnesses present at the shooting have refuted that it was self-defense, as does the Mayor of Minneapolis.

“This is not the first time Kristi Noem has lied to the American people,” Whoopi was quick to point out on Thursday. “She’s continuously repeated the lie that ICE didn’t sweep up U.S. citizens in their raids, she lied about whether military vets were deported, and in December, an Illinois congresswoman called out Noem for lying to congress on the order and continuously violating court orders.”

From there, the ABC hosts picked apart the entire shooting, and host Sunny Hostin encouraged viewers to refuse “propaganda” from the Trump administration.

“I saw an unlawful killing. I think that’s very clear,” she said, speaking as a former federal prosecutor. “And I think we need to be at the point in this country that we call a thing a thing, and stop listening to propaganda, and being Orwellian, in terms of not believing what your eyes are seeing. You must believe what your eyes see.”

Host Sara Haines immediately reminded viewers that “it is basic law enforcement training” to not place themselves in front of a vehicle, specifically to avoid a scenario where they could be hit or run over.

“In America, the punishment for evading law enforcement, in a vehicle or on foot, is not death,” Alyssa Farah Griffin added. “It simply is not. That is not how our system works, it’s not how it should. DOJ has specific guidelines that specifically say firearms may not be discharged solely to disable moving vehicles.”

Farah Griffin noted that the DHS’ guidelines “are a bit more nuanced,” but nonetheless advocate for deescalation.

What she really struggle with, though, was the response to the many angles of the video that were posted on social media.

“It felt like there was such a mad dash to confirm one’s partisan opinion,” Farah Griffin said. “I saw people on the right just repeatedly putting out the same video, that I saw something very different with my own eyes, but it needed to fit their partisan narrative. It needed to back the jersey that they wear.”

As the discussion neared its end, Whoopi offered a warning to the audience.

“That young lady could’ve been anybody in this audience,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what — forget color, forget — it could’ve been anybody.”