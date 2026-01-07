‘The View’ Audience Member Loudly Laughs at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’d ‘Never Seen Trump Supporters Be Violent’ Before Jan. 6

When violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was quick to blame the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa. But on Wednesday, Greene said that that was only because she’d never seen violence from Trump supporters — a claim that drew a very loud laugh from a member of “The View’s” audience.

Greene stopped by the ABC talk show for her first interview after officially leaving congress on Tuesday, and once again, the hosts pressed her on past comments. Eventually, host Sunny Hostin pushed Greene on if she still believes it was Antifa and BLM that attacked the capitol.

“No, no, no, I — no, that, I believed that, like, when it was happening, because I had never seen Trump supporters be violent before,” Greene quickly pushed back.

At that, a man in the audience laughed loudly enough that it was heard on the broadcast of the show.

“They don’t buy it,” host Joy Behar retorted immediately.

Greene confirmed that she does not believe those groups were responsible now, but she also would not lay blame at President Trump’s feet when Hostin asked if he was responsible.

“No. He did not plan it, he did not order it,” Greene said. (Trump did encourage his supporters to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and promised “I’ll be there with you,” and told them “you have to show strength” to “take back our country”).

