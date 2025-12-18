‘The View’: Whoopi Says Trump Has ‘Obama and Biden Derangement Syndrome’

After President Trump’s latest address to the nation on Wednesday night, “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg is pretty sure the man has his own derangement syndrome — just for Presidents Obama and Biden.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Thursday, the ABC hosts watched some clips of Trump’s speech from Wednesday and, as they ended, the women could only laugh. Well, except for Whoopi herself, who looked baffled, wondering if Trump was “on a set” while speaking. But, jokes aside, she was simply exasperated.

“He always likes to say people have ‘Trump Derangement.’ But I feel like he’s got Obama and Biden Derangement Syndrome,” she said. “He said their names — I mean, I don’t know how many times you’re gonna — you can’t keep going to that well! That well is dry.”

Indeed, the president complained about Biden and the economy he left Trump during his 18-minute speech. But the hosts of “The View” were quick to point out that Trump’s own tariffs are in large part responsible for the current economy, as he’s been in office nearly a year.

“This is on you! You did this!” Whoopi bellowed. “This is all — this is what you’ve put together, it’s not them. It’s nobody but you. It’s you.”

Host Sunny Hostin revealed that, while Trump was speaking, she had a pen and paper on hand, and wrote down every claim he made. She then tried to fact check him in real time, and determined he was lying more often than not.

“Like they say, if he’s moving his lips, he’s lying,” Joy Behar said to end the segment.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.