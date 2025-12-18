Donald Trump Boasts and Blames Biden in Primetime Speech | Video

President Donald Trump used a primetime speech to the nation on Wednesday night to take shots at his predecessor, Joe Biden, and boast about his administration’s accomplishments. “I inherited a mess and I’m fixing it,” he said.

“One year ago our country was dead,” Trump declared. “We were absolutely dead. Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail. Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump spoke loudly and rapidly for roughly 15 minutes in a speech that more closely resembled a campaign rally than a sober Oval Office address. In the bombastic speech, the president talked about fighting back against “sinister woke radicals in our schools” and stopping the country from being “invaded” by drug dealers, gang members and murderers.

Trump made news by announcing that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a “warrior dividend” of $1,776.

On the economic front, Trump claimed that “inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are done.”

The speech came as unemployment just ticked up to a four-year high and Trump has faced his worst approval ratings on the economy than at any point during his two presidencies. According to a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll, 57% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 36% approve of his efforts. (Thirty-eight percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance overall; 54% disapproved.)

The poll also found the 70% of Americans “say the cost of living in the area where they live is not very affordable or not affordable at all.” While promises to tackle affordability propelled Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani to victory in New York City’s mayoral race, Trump has dismissed such concerns as a Democratic “hoax.”

“I’m watching the speech and it’s wild he has no idea what’s going on in the country,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X. “54% of Americans say they won’t be able to pay for health care next year. 25% skipped a meal because they couldn’t afford it. The economy is good for billionaires. That’s all he cares about.”

Trump focused heavily on immigration, where he is also struggling in the polls. The president hit a second-term low point on the issue last week, according to an AP-NORC poll, dropping to 38% from 49% in March.

Trump’s speech came as the administration has escalated tensions this week with Venezuela, including ordering a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers and declaring Nicolás Maduro’s regime a “foreign terrorist organization.” The U.S. military has struck several vessels allegedly transporting drugs in the region.

Wednesday night’s address was carried on all of the broadcast networks, cutting into CBS’ three-hour “Survivor” finale, ABC’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025” event, Fox’s “The Floor” finale and NBC’s “Christmas in Nashville” special.

Watch Trump’s full address above.