Dax Shepard Recalls the ‘Trippiest Part’ of His Near-Death Car Accident | Video

Dax Shepard recalled the “trippiest part” of the car accident that nearly left him dead on Monday’s latest episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The host told Kaley Cuoco he remembered being convinced he was going to die while riding home with a friend from Toledo to Detroit. Shepard explained that it was “among the most unique feelings I’ve ever had in my entire life — where I went, ‘Oh, I’m about to die. I’m like, seconds away from dying.’”

Shepard said he was trying to sleep while his friend drove and he woke up to the car hitting gravel going 85 and his friend slumped over behind the wheel. He tried righting the vehicle but it was already going off the road toward the pine trees lining it. The podcast host said it was “shockingly comforting” realizing he was going to die.

“I went from like, complete fear, ‘S–t, the car’s out of control. Oh my god, we’re gonna roll. F–k, we’re rolling. Oh right, we’re gonna roll into a tree. I’m gonna die.’ Like, all that calculus,” Shepard said. “And then I just went, ‘Oh.’ And I got very calm.”

Watch the full episode below:

Play video

He told Cuoco he’s convinced his brain released some chemical to calm him down. The car rolled 10 times and managed to miss every tree that looked like it was in its way. They crawled out of the window and walked away from the crash. Despite the immediate craziness, Shepard said the “trippiest part” came a few days later.

“Because I already went, ‘Oh, I’m dead.’ And I accepted it, for the next three days I’d just be places and I felt very peculiar,” he said. “Like, am I dead? I know I died, am I dead? That was the weirdest part of the whole thing.”

Unsurprisingly, Shepard can no longer sleep in the car when someone else is behind the wheel. He does not even really like it when anyone but him is driving, in fact.

“That’s off the table … There’s no way I could sleep with someone else driving,” he said.

Watch the full episode of “Armchair Expert” in the video above.