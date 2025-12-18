The Duffer Brothers Say Every ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Fan Theory They’ve Seen So Far Has Been Wrong | Video

Matt and Ross Duffer shared that none of the series finale theories fans have come up with so far for “Stranger Things” have been right.

The twin brothers were chatting about their hit Netflix show on Wednesday during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” when host Jimmy Fallon asked if they’d seen any solid predictions online.

“No,” the brothers replied in unison. “I’ve seen a lot of theories; none of them have got the ending right. None of them,” Ross then stated.

Since Fallon couldn’t get any information out of the two there, he tried another tactic. Using Funko dolls mirrored after the “Stranger Things” characters, the comedian asked the pair to give the audience a hint at how the show will end by arranging the dolls according to the finale’s events.

They first put Barb to the side before placing Vecna on top of Henry and Will. They placed Eleven in a glass of water and Steve on the edge of Fallon’s desk, but then he toppled over.

Earlier in the conversation, the brothers also opened up about how they created the Demogorgon’s design.

“We knew Season 1 we needed it to be a guy in a suit,” Ross explained. “We didn’t have a lot of money, so we put a guy named Mark in a suit. So it had to fit Mark. We got the skinniest guy we could find.”

He continued, “We worked with a concept designer and the main thing that we told them — a lot of designs came through — but the main thing we said is we want to be able to have a design that if you’re a young kid and you’ve seen the show, you can just draw it very easily. So that’s how the petals came out.”

“It’s pretty simple to draw,” Matt chimed in, as Ross added: “Yeah, it’s basically a flower and then arms and a leg.”

“Stranger Things” drops new episodes on Dec. 25, followed by its series finale on Dec. 31.